Donald Trump - Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Here's When Donald Trump Will Be Inaugurated President

Donald Trump Victory Party - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Public Funding of Presidential Campaigns is Dead. Here's the Proof

The Hatch Act - RM/Getty Images

Here's the Kind of Political Activity That's Illegal In the Hatch Act

Donald Trump Campaigns - Joey Foley/Getty Images
The 6 Biggest Promises Donald Trump Made on the 2016 Campaign Trail
Read a list of promises Donald Trump made on the campaign trail. See the biggest Donald Trump promises of 2016. Learn more about Trump's proposals.
Donald Trump Victory Party - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
What Does It Mean to Be a Populist in American Politics?
Find out what populism is. Learn about populists politicians in the United States. See how populist ideas have been used in modern presidential races.
Donald Trump on The Apprentice - Mathew Imaging / Getty Images Contributor
Here's a Running List of Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks
Read a list of Donald Trump's Cabinet picks. Find out who Trump has picked for his administration. See bios of Trump's Cabinet choices.
Donald Trump Victory Party - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
How Donald Trump Won the 2016 Presidential Race
Find out how Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. Discover the reasons behind Trump's shocking victory. See where Hillary Clinton failed.
Hillary Clinton - James Devaney/Getty Images News
Now We Know What the October Surprise Is in the 2016 Election
Read about the 2016 October surprise. See what the October surprise was in the 2016 presidential election. Find out about the details of the scandal.
Richard Nixon - Washington Bureau/Getty Images
Why Are Tax Returns Such a Big Deal in the Presidential Race?
Find out why presidential nominees release their tax returns. See why advocates believe candidates should be required to reveal their tax records.
Steve Bannon - Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
The Definitive Guide to the Alt-Right Movement in U.S. Politics
Read a definition of the alt-right in American politics. Learn about the philosophy of the alt-right. Find out why the alt-right was an issue in 2016.
Campaigning for office during the midterm elections. - Win McNamee/Getty Images
Why the President's Party Always Loses in Midterm Elections
Learn about historical midterm election results. See which party picks up seats in midterm elections. Find out why the president's party fares poorly.
Donald Trump Supreme Court Nominees - Tom Pennington / Getty Images
Do Presidential Candidates Need to Pass a Psychological Evaluation?
Find out if presidential candidates are required to pass psychological examinations. See why some members of Congress called for evaluations in 2016.
Ronald Reagan - Ronald Reagan Library, courtesy of the National Archives
Which President Was the Most Popular at the End of Their Term?
Find out which president had the highest approval rating at the end of his term. Learn about historical presidential approval ratings.
Pope Francis - Win McNamee / Getty Images
No, the Pope Hasn't Endorsed Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016
Find out why the pope doesn't endorse presidential candidates. Read what the pope said about Donald Trump. Learn the pope and the 2016 election.
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is picture here speaking in 2015. - Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images Stringer
Who Is Donald Trump's Running Mate?
Read a bio of Mike Pence. Learn about Donald Trump's running mate in the 2016 president election. Find out how much experience Mike Pence has.
Theodore Roosevelt - Hulton Archive
Which American Presidents Were Masons? Here's a List
Read a list of presidents who were Masons. Find out why Masons held positions of power in American government. Learn more about the Masons.
U.S. Supreme Court hears gerrymandering case. - Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Why is Gerrymandering Such a Bad Word in American Politics?
Learn about gerrymandering. Read a definition of gerrymandering in politics. Discover the causes and effects of gerrymandering and its origin.
Twenty-dollar bill - Mark Wilson / Getty Images
How Much Does $1 Billion Get You in American Politics?
Find out how much $1 billion gets you in politics. See how much $1 billion really is. Learn about campaign spending by U.S. political candidates.
